from the panels-from-the-past dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow3941
The PiDP-11 is a modern replica of the PDP-11/70.
Introduced in 1973, the 11/70 was top of the line in the famed PDP-11 range, and the very last system with a proper front panel. Tragically, DEC field service often removed the front panel in a later upgrade, leaving us staring at dull blank panels ever since..
The PiDP-11 wants to bring back the experience of PDP-11 Blinkenlights, with its pretty 1970s Magenta/Red color scheme. On a more modest (living room compatible) scale 6:10, with faithfully reproduced case and switches.
The tabs above describe the PiDP in more detail. The web already contains lots of PDP-11 information, so these pages just focus on the practical PiDP aspects: how to build, operate and possibly hack the PiDP-11. The 'why' question will not be addressed here, only fools would think that PDP-11s are somehow obsolete.
Source: http://obsolescence.wixsite.com/obsolescence/pidp-11
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Friday May 18, @04:06PM
I read TFA and I still don't know what it is.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Unixnut on Friday May 18, @04:07PM
> Source: http://obsolescence.wixsite.com/obsolescence/pidp-11 [wixsite.com]
The irony, an article about obsolescence leading me to a "website" which is nothing but a blank page unless you fully enable javascript. Which when you do, just shows a standard website which could have been coded in plain HTML without any JS at all.
"Progress", eh?