from the all-the-better-to-hear-you-with-citizen dept.
Submitted via IRC for SoyCow0245
Vesper Technologies, a new microphone technology developer, has raised $23 million from some of the biggest names in audio technology to finance the commercialization of its piezoelectric microphones.
As audio technology and voice controlled devices become more ubiquitous, manufacturers are hoping to turn to higher performance MEMS (micro-electro mechanical systems) microphones that use acoustic sensors made on semiconductor production lines using silicon wafers.
The technology allows for far smaller microphones that are incredibly sensitive, but the mics themselves typically don't withstand the wear and tear of harsh environments all that well. Enter Vesper. It's piezoelectric microphone technology received a full-throated endorsement from Amazon last year (after the company invested through its Alexa Fund).
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2018/05/15/vespers-new-microphone-technology-attracts-millions-from-the-biggest-names-in-sound-technology/
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Friday May 18, @05:30PM
Remember, "sensitive" is good in quiet environments like a soundproofed room, if you previously couldn't get enough sound level, or if your frequency range was poor.
"Selective", in contrast, is more what you'd want in an environment such as the real, actual world.
And sensitive and selective work against each other as far as microphones go. More sensitive=more unwanted sounds.
The advances that make "sensitive" not clobber "selective" with noise are in audio processing, not in microphones.
Cool items, neat technology, but gushing about "sensitive" might miss the point?