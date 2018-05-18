Stories
How a Light Touch Can Spur Severe Itching

For some people, particularly those who are elderly, even a light touch of the skin or contact with clothing can lead to unbearable itching. What's worse, anti-itch treatments, including hydrocortisone, don't provide much relief for this type of itching.

Now, researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis have discovered, in mice, why a touch can cause such severe itching and, in the process, identified some possible therapeutic targets.

Their research, published May 4 in the journal Science, indicates that itching caused by touch is directly related to the number of touch receptors embedded in the skin. The fewer the receptors, the more likely it is that touching will induce itching.

Source: https://medicine.wustl.edu/news/when-light-touches-of-the-skin-cause-itching/

Jing Feng, Jialie Luo, Pu Yang, Junhui Du, Brian S. Kim, Hongzhen Hu. Piezo2 channel–Merkel cell signaling modulates the conversion of touch to itch. Science, 2018; 360 (6388): 530 DOI: 10.1126/science.aar5703

