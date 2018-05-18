from the when-is-a-feature-not-a-feature? dept.
As reported here: https://soylentnews.org/article.pl?sid=18/05/17/028245 uBlock added a user tracking feature. Well, after news spread on Reddit, uBlock on Firefox has been reverted to the almost three year old version by the Firefox team. As can be seen here: https://old.reddit.com/r/firefox/comments/8k4fu7/privacy_tool_ublock_not_ublock_origin_adds_user/dz59k0g/ and https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/ublock/ (note version on left sidebar is now Version 0.9.5.0.1-let-fixed Last updated 3 years ago (Oct 31, 2015)).
The once-venerated then once-defunct uBlock had been abandoned for years. Minimal interaction on Github, almost no commits, no interaction on the issue tracker not much of anything besides asking for donations for nothing. Well, a few months ago, a user by the name of uBlockAdmin unceremoniously joined Github and was given control of the uBlock repository. Not many changes have happened since. Basically, just changing the Readme around and bumping the versions for the various browsers, while ignoring the breaking bugs that makes bumping versions a bad idea. But, one commit does stand out from the rest: https://github.com/uBlockAdmin/uBlock/commit/76b89c0a22d20f3a66d7feab14e024f56ca65539 That is right folks, a privacy tool that makes money from people confusing it for another piece of software now has the bonus feature of tracking you! With renewed activity and new versions being deployed to the various extension stores (thus making it harder to tell the real from old by latest release date and incompatibility with newer browser versions), it might be a good idea to check if you are using the real thing: https://github.com/gorhill/ublock
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Friday May 18, @08:19PM (1 child)
As in the last article, use uMatrix.
It's too geeky for grandma. But it works and has finer grained controls.
