An unidentified hacker group appears to have accidentally exposed two fully-working zero-days when they've uploaded a weaponized PDF file to a public malware scanning engine.

The zero-days where[sic] spotted by security researchers from Slovak antivirus vendor ESET, who reported the issues to Adobe and Microsoft, which in turn, had them patched within two months.

Anton Cherepanov, the ESET researcher who spotted the zero-days hidden inside the sea of malware samples, believes he caught the zero-days while the mysterious hacker(s) were still working on fine-tuning their exploits.

"The sample does not contain a final payload, which may suggest that it was caught during its early development stages," Cherepanov said.

The two zero-days are CVE-2018-4990, affecting Adobe's Acrobat/Reader PDF viewer, and CVE-2018-8120, affecting the Win32k component of Windows.