Amsterdam unveiled far-reaching plans on Wednesday to rein in tourism, reflecting the dissatisfaction of many residents who feel the city's historic center has been overrun.
The leading Green-Left and other parties negotiating a new municipal government after March elections vowed to return "Balance to the City", in a document of that name seen by Reuters.
"The positive sides of tourism such as employment and city revenues are being more and more overshadowed by the negative consequences" including trash and noise pollution, the document said.
Changes the document outlines include curtailing "amusement transportation" such as multi-person "beer bikes"; cracking down on alcohol use in boats on the canals; further restricting AirBnB and other home rentals; and a large tax hike.
The plans announced on Wednesday also include creating an inventory of all commercial beds in the city to try to cap various sectors such as those on cruise ships and in hotels.
"I'm very happy that the city is now finally taking action, because residents have been asking for it for a very long time," said Bert Nap of neighborhood organization d'Oude Binnenstad, in the historic center.
"What I'm worried about is that this package of measures is so drastic that there will be a lot of lawsuits and political resistance, which will cost a lot of time."
(Score: 2) by frojack on Saturday May 19, @08:44PM
Yeah, the tax hike!!! Because just passing a law getting rid of nuisances isn't enough.
The recipe (perfected in Seattle) is something like this:
Turn a blind eye (if not outright encourage) excesses
Attract a lot of tourists,
Allow the Gig economy to grow out of control with unsustainable "employment"
Rent Increases will force Gig-ers out on the streets.
Wait till citizens bitch.
Promise some minimal reforms.
RAISE TAXES.
Rinse, Repeat.
Bonus points if you can raise taxes in a job killing way, like head-taxes on Jobs.
