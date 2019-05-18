Attackers are experimenting with a new method of avoiding some DDoS mitigation solutions by employing the Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) protocol to mask the source port of network packets sent during the DDoS flood.

In a report published on Monday, DDoS mitigation firm Imperva says it observed at least two DDoS attacks employing this technique.

By masking the origin port of incoming network packets, Imperva says that older DDoS mitigation systems that rely on reading this info to block attacks will need to be updated to more complex solutions that rely on deep packet inspection (DPI), a more costly and slower solution.