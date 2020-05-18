from the richest-country-in-the-world dept.
"Nearly 51 million households don't earn enough to afford a monthly budget that includes housing, food, child care, health care, transportation and a cell phone, according to a study released Thursday by the United Way ALICE Project. That's 43% of households in the United States."
The figure includes the 16.1 million households living in poverty, as well as the 34.7 million families that the United Way has dubbed ALICE -- Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. This group makes less than what's needed "to survive in the modern economy."
"Despite seemingly positive economic signs, the ALICE data shows that financial hardship is still a pervasive problem," said Stephanie Hoopes, the project's director.
California, New Mexico and Hawaii have the largest share of struggling families, at 49% each. North Dakota has the lowest at 32%.
Many of these folks are the nation's child care workers, home health aides, office assistants and store clerks, who work low-paying jobs and have little savings, the study noted. Some 66% of jobs in the US pay less than $20 an hour.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @08:15AM
Thanks Boomers!
(Score: 2) by MichaelDavidCrawford on Monday May 21, @08:16AM
(Score: 3, Insightful) by bradley13 on Monday May 21, @08:28AM
There are a lot of causes that feed into this...
An earlier poster blames the "boomers", but that's true only in the sense that the boomer generation is the one that brought women full-scale into the work force. In addition to feminism, this was also just practical: two incomes raises your standard of living. Only...prices adapt to available income, and so do people's expectations of what they can afford. So now, two incomes is nearly essential, meaning that single parents have no chance to make ends meet.
The you have health care the "Affordable Care Act", has massively increased the price of health care. Either single payer or free market would be better. Obamacare manages to combine the worst aspects of both: massive regulation, no consumer choice and hence no competition - and yet all the middlemen are still in the picture, with their own massive bureaucracies and rake-offs.
Finally, one shouldn't forget the source of this study. United Way isn't a bad charity, but it is a huge organization with an interest in keeping the money flowing. Studies like this help them drive their funding campaigns, help them stay in the news. You would hardly expect them to pushing a paper saying "we aren't needed anymore, please stop sending us money", would you?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Monday May 21, @08:37AM
