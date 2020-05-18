from the Frodo^W-Mickey-Mouse-Lives! dept.
Almost exactly 20 years ago, Congress passed the Sonny Bono Copyright Term Extension Act, which extended the term of existing copyrights by 20 years. The Act was the 11th extension in the prior 40 years, timed perfectly to assure that certain famous works, including Mickey Mouse, would not pass into the public domain.
[...] Twenty years later, the fight for term extension has begun anew. Buried in an otherwise harmless act, passed by the House and now being considered in the Senate, this new bill purports to create a new digital performance right—basically the right to control copies of recordings on any digital platform (ever hear of the internet?)—for musical recordings made before 1972. These recordings would now have a new right, protected until 2067, which, for some, means a total term of protection of 144 years. The beneficiaries of this monopoly need do nothing to get the benefit of this gift. They don’t have to make the work available. Nor do they have to register their claims in advance.
That this statute has nothing to do with the constitutional purpose of “promot[ing] Progress” is clear from its very title. The “Compensating Legacy Artists for their Songs, Service, and Important Contributions to Society Act” (or CLASSICS) is as blatant a gift without any public return as is conceivable. And it's not just a gift through cash; it's a gift through a monopoly regulation of speech. Archives with recordings of music from the 1930s or 1940s would now have to clear permission before streaming their musical content even if the underlying work was in the public domain.
(Score: 2) by opinionated_science on Monday May 21, @12:44PM (4 children)
How is this even logical?
(Score: 3, Interesting) by AndyTheAbsurd on Monday May 21, @12:53PM (1 child)
When was logical ever a requirement for a legal framework?
As TFS mentions, this is a blatant giveaway to people who have existing copyrights. And good luck creating any new music without infringing on an existing copyright. And if you want to know why, you can listen to Spider Robinson reading his story Melancholy Elephants [libsyn.com] (MP3 link, but it's the only legal publicly available version of this story I'm aware of), which addresses exactly why we shouldn't extend copyright indefinitely.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by opinionated_science on Monday May 21, @12:56PM
I'd reduce it to 10 years - I'm not sure anything I've done in digital has lasted longer than 5!!!
(Score: 2, Troll) by realDonaldTrump on Monday May 21, @12:59PM
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday May 21, @01:21PM
It is logical because the corrupt lawmakers get money from the music/movie industry.
They like money.
(Score: 2, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @12:48PM
https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2018/03/music-modernization-act-good-solution-songwriters-dont-combine-it-bad-copyright [eff.org]
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Monday May 21, @01:02PM (4 children)
http://www.spiderrobinson.com/melancholyelephants.html [spiderrobinson.com]
I think that copyright should be an exponentially increasing tax, the cost of a nominal (say: $5) registration fee covering the first 10 years, then the following 5 years costing $100, then the 5 years after that $1000 - so, for 20 years of copyright protection a rights-holder has paid the government $1105, then for the next 5 years, $10,000 - the 5 years after that: $100,000 - surely 30 years of Mickey Mouse protected income is worth $111,105? Continue with $1M for years 30-35, and $10M for years 35-40 - these are valuable properties that are being protected, and spending $10M lobbying for a copyright law extension is not unheard of even today. But, by years 40-45, only the most valuable properties would be worth continued protection, and by year 50 we would assume that most rights holders would rather develop new ideas instead of continuing to pay to protect old ones?
I hear that Bourne 6 is in production talks, and what are we up to now, Star Wars 11?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @01:09PM (1 child)
When there is a messed up law or regulation, why does someone always suggest giving the people responsible more power/money? There is something fundamentally different about a worldview that could result in such ideas. My understanding is based on two simple premises:
1) Power/money is a reward
2) If you reward a behavior it will become more common and more intense.
Therefore, we should not give more money/power to organizations that are doing bad things.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Monday May 21, @01:25PM
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday May 21, @01:13PM
Meh, just grant folks seven years at no cost and allow them to extend it another seven if they're willing to split the net for the extended period 50/50 with the treasury. I dislike granting artificial monopolies at all but the stated purpose for copyright/patents would be completely fulfilled by this minimized standard. Anything much beyond that is nothing but regulatory capture to the detriment of the nation.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Monday May 21, @01:14PM
Something along these lines yes.
The original alleged idea behind copyright was to enrich humanity by encouraging people to create new works resulting in more works available to the people.
Sitting on a copyright keeping a work locked up in a vault is STEALING from humanity!
If someone wants to hold on to a copyright for a crazy long time then they should be forced to give something back in return.
If Walt Disney Corp wants to hold on to Mickey Mouse, then fine. Just pay up and make it worthwhile.