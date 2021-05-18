from the how-many-DeLoreans? dept.
According to a press release carried by Eurekalert
In the first rigorously peer-reviewed article quantifying Bitcoin's energy requirements, a Commentary appearing May 16 in the journal Joule, financial economist and blockchain specialist Alex de Vries uses a new methodology to pinpoint where Bitcoin's electric energy consumption is headed and how soon it might get there.
The abstract of the article says
The Bitcoin network can be estimated to consume at least 2.55 gigawatts of electricity currently, and potentially 7.67 gigawatts in the future, making it comparable with countries such as Ireland (3.1 gigawatts) and Austria (8.2 gigawatts). [...]
The author offers a caveat:
[...] all of the methods discussed assume rational agents. There may be various reasons for an agent to mine even when this isn't profitable, and in some cases costs may not play a role at all when machines and/or electricity are stolen or abused.
[Other] reasons for an agent to mine Bitcoin at a loss might include [...] being able to obtain Bitcoin completely anonymously, libertarian ideology [...] or speculative reasons.
(Score: 2) by The Mighty Buzzard on Monday May 21, @02:37PM
Two and small change.

(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @02:39PM
Learn something new every day!
(Score: 1) by RandomFactor on Monday May 21, @02:40PM
It is a great missed opportunity that bitcoin was not implemented in a way that those computations perform some beneficial service (eg. SETI@home, Folding@Home, LHC@home, etc. - things that would benefit from massive distributed computation power....)
Perhaps it is too difficult to secure, or technically impossible, or maybe it just wasn't worth it for a project that noone really though would catch hold like it has, but it has always seemed like a colossal waste to me.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @02:52PM
Apparently a little less than 1700 TWh is wasted on IT per year:
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/320225452_Total_Consumer_Power_Consumption_Forecast [researchgate.net]
Now think about all the servers, phones, computers, etc using that energy. If I go to the cell.com page to read this article I downloaded 1.7 MB worth of stuff. However when copying the article text and saving it to disk it is only 22 KB. So that page is ~99% fluff, and its a pretty light page (eg cnn.com is ~ 5 mb). So just trying to use the internet to get basic info about something leads to wasting 99% of the energy.
Other stuff going on on the internet like playing stupid games, looking at pron, sending selfies to each other, serving ads, blocking ads, etc is completely unnecessary. So it seems to be the case that almost all that energy being used by IT devices is going to waste.