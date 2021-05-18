Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Microsoft Makes Inroads With U.S. Spy Agencies

posted by janrinok on Monday May 21, @03:46PM   Printer-friendly
from the spy-vs-spy dept.
Security Business

MichaelDavidCrawford writes:

Microsoft has secured a potentially lucrative agreement that makes the full suite of the tech giant's cloud-computing platform available to 17 U.S. intelligence agencies, executives said recently, moving agencies' computer systems onto Office 365 applications and adding certain cloud-based applications not previously available to them.

The agreement could strengthen Microsoft's prospects for winning government business at a time when it is locked in competition with some of the world's biggest tech companies for a Pentagon cloud-computing contract that is expected to be worth billions.

For years, Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.com that provides cloud computing for businesses and government agencies, has been the primary provider of cloud services to U.S. intelligence agencies, thanks to a $600 million contract with the CIA. (Amazon founder Jeffrey Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

That remains the case after the recent agreement. Still, executives from Microsoft framed the contract agreement as an "awakening."

"This is a huge win from a Microsoft perspective," said Dana Barnes, vice president of the company's joint and defense agencies business unit. "It's kind of an awakening as far as the intelligence community is concerned that you can't be a one-cloud community."

http://www.oregonlive.com/today/index.ssf/2018/05/microsoft_makes_inroads_with_u.html

Original Submission


«  Study: Bitcoin Network Uses at Least 2.55 GW of Electricity
Microsoft Makes Inroads With U.S. Spy Agencies | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 5 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @03:58PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @03:58PM (#682232)

    the amount paid to Stefan Halper?

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @04:05PM (1 child)

    by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @04:05PM (#682234)

    > For years, Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.com that provides cloud computing for businesses and government agencies, has been the primary provider of cloud services to U.S. intelligence agencies, thanks to a $600 million contract with the CIA. (Amazon founder Jeffrey Bezos also owns The Washington Post.)

    Note that the Amazon contract to provide cloud services to the intelligence agencies predated Bezos' purchase of the Washington Post. The AWS deal was signed in early 2013 and Bezos announced his purchase of the newspaper in August 2013.

    The original article was not clear on this point.

    • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @04:15PM

      by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @04:15PM (#682237)

      can you elaborate for us why this is important to know and then clarify?

      the article doesn't seem to have gained anything by adding the extra info.

  • (Score: 2) by Azuma Hazuki on Monday May 21, @04:23PM

    by Azuma Hazuki (5086) Subscriber Badge on Monday May 21, @04:23PM (#682242) Journal

    So this means MS is a double agent for some nation-state hostile to the US, no? Because the last place I'd put MS software is on secure government machines. Who are they *really* helping here?

    --
    I am "that girl" your mother warned you about...

  • (Score: 2) by AssCork on Monday May 21, @04:27PM

    by AssCork (6255) on Monday May 21, @04:27PM (#682245) Journal

    All one has to do is look harder at the CEO of Microsoft and the answer to "Who are they helping?" becomes clear -- "Not U.S."

    --
    Just popped-out of a tight spot. Came out mostly clean, too.
(1)