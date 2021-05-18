from the security-in-your-pocket dept.
Ben Cartwright-Cox has written a blog post about building Yubikey/Smartcard backed TLS/HTTPS servers. Cryptographic hardware tokens such as the Yubikey can hold and verify keys but are set up not to be able to give the key itself back to the system. Although the hardware token's contents can be overwritten, the original key cannot be extracted even if the system it is on gets cracked. Thus moving the keys to the hardware token would make them more or less unstealable. Ben walks through the steps necessary to retrofit a Yubikey to provide for situations roles where keys would normally be in memory such as for an HTTPS server.
A Yubikey is a USB stick that acts like a two factor token, but can also act as a smart card.
Smart cards are neat, since they allow you to store sensitive cryptographic keys on another removable device, and they come with a guarantee that once they are programmed with a key they will not give it back to a system (they can be overwritten though)
This allows someone to separate a cryptographic key from the system it lives on. This is useful for things like SSH, since it means you can have a key that moves on your person, rather than a per machine key in the case that you use multiple machines to access systems.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @10:05PM (1 child)
Just download a TLS/HTTPS gem for Ruby on Rails and you're done... no hardware necessary, grandpa!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Monday May 21, @10:18PM
I fail to see how your proposed action solves the problem of millennials or what this has to do with the article?