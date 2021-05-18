A Yubikey is a USB stick that acts like a two factor token, but can also act as a smart card.

Smart cards are neat, since they allow you to store sensitive cryptographic keys on another removable device, and they come with a guarantee that once they are programmed with a key they will not give it back to a system (they can be overwritten though)

This allows someone to separate a cryptographic key from the system it lives on. This is useful for things like SSH, since it means you can have a key that moves on your person, rather than a per machine key in the case that you use multiple machines to access systems.