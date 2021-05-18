from the Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooogle dept.
Mnuchin on Google and tech monopolies: 'You have to look at the power they have'
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin on Monday joined the growing chorus of government officials concerned about tech monopolies. When asked if Google is a monopoly, Mnuchin said, "These are issues that the Justice Department needs to look at seriously — not for any one company — but obviously as these technology companies have a greater and greater impact on the economy, I think that you have to look at the power they have," Mnuchin told CNBC's "Squawk Box." Mnuchin acknowledged that antitrust matters don't fall under his jurisdiction, but said someone ought to be looking.
His comments come on the heels of a "60 Minutes" segment on Google's unparalleled market share in online search. The Sunday night spot included an interview with Jeremy Stoppelman, co-founder of Yelp, which he said "would have no shot" if it were being built today.
Also at Bloomberg.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by idiot_king on Monday May 21, @11:33PM
One capitalist pig doesn't like how big the slices of pie the other pigs are getting. Who knew? /s
(Score: 2) by darkfeline on Tuesday May 22, @12:08AM
I think they have a hard case to make if they accuse Google of monopolizing web search. There is zero lock-in and practically zero cost to switching to a different search engine. How difficult is it for a hypothetical user completely locked into the Google ecosystem to switch to DuckDuckGo? About ten seconds of time, one time to switch their browser's default search engine, max. Also, Google can't really stop users from using a different search engine, other than, say, blocking it outright in Chrome (which would be legal suicide), like Microsoft did in the notable IE case. Google has to have done something anticompetitive (like Microsoft conspiring to obstruct the Netscape web browser from being installed), just being a monopoly isn't enough.
They would have an easier time going after ads, maybe, but selling ads on your website which has huge market share isn't of itself anticompetitive. You'd have to show that Google was unfairly obstructing other ad companies through their dominance of web search, which will be interesting because I'm guessing Google web search is almost entirely AI driven at this point, so how are you going to prove whether the AI was unfairly biased against other ad companies?