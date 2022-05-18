Childhood acute leukaemia, says the highly respected Prof Mel Greaves, is nothing to do with power lines or nuclear fuel reprocessing stations. Nor is it to do with hot dogs and hamburgers or the Vatican radio mast, as have also been suggested. After the best part of a century of speculation, some of it with little basis in science, Greaves – who recently won the Royal Society's prestigious Royal Medal – says the cancer is caused by a combination of genetic mutations and a lack of childhood infection... [P]art of the answer could be to ensure children under the age of one have social contact with others, possibly at daycare centres.

[...] Greaves describes a "triple whammy" that he believes is the cause [of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia]. One in 20 children, he says, are born with a genetic mutation that puts them potentially at risk. But they will be fine if their immune system is properly set up. For that to happen, they must encounter benign bacteria or viruses in their first year of life. Those whose immune systems are not fully functioning because they have not had an early challenge to deal with – and who then later encounter an infection such as a cold or flu – may develop a second genetic mutation that will make them susceptible to the cancer.