Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Pupils Find Spellchecker 'Cheat' in Literacy Test

posted by mrpg on Tuesday May 22, @05:55AM   Printer-friendly
from the school-made-them-smart? dept.
Software

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Schools are to be given advice on how to disable a glitch that allows pupils sitting online spelling tests to right-click their mouse and find the answer.

[...] A spokesman said the issue was not with the Scottish National Standardised Assessments (SNSA) but with browser or device settings on some machines.

Former head teacher George Gilchrist tweeted about the issue after it emerged primary seven pupils were using the online spellchecker on the test.

He wrote: "SNSA P7 spelling. Pupils asked to correct spelling of words. P7 pupils worked out if you right click on your answer, the computer tells you if it is correct! Brilliant! 😂"

Introduced in 2017, the spelling test asks children to identify misspelt words.

However, on some school computers the words were highlighted with a red line. Pupils who right-clicked on the words were then able to access the correct spelling.

Original Submission


«  30-Year Study Says Childhood Acute Leukaemia 'Partly Caused by Lack of Infection'
Pupils Find Spellchecker 'Cheat' in Literacy Test | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 2 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)
(1)