[...] The fourth variant can be potentially exploited by script files running within a program – such as JavaScript on a webpage in a browser tab – to lift sensitive information out of other parts of the application – such as personal details from another tab.

According to Intel, mitigations already released to the public for variant 1, which is the hardest vulnerability to tackle, should make attacks leveraging variant 4 much more difficult. In other words, web browsers, and similar programs with just-in-time execution of scripts and other languages, patched to thwart variant 1 attacks should also derail variant 4 exploits.

[...] If the processor core, while looking ahead in a program, finds an instruction that loads data from memory, it will predict whether or not this load operation is affected by any of the preceding stores. For example, if a store is writing to memory that a later load fetches back from memory, you'll want the store to complete first. If a load is predicted to be safe to run, the processor executes it speculatively while other parts of the chip are busy with store operations and other code.

That speculative act involves pulling data from memory into the level-one data cache. If it turns out the program should not have run the load before a store, it's too late to unwind the instruction flow and restart it: part of the cache was touched based on the contents of the fetched data, leaving enough evidence for a malicious program to figure out that fetched data. Repeat this over and over, and gradually you can copy data from other parts of the application. It allows, say, JavaScript running in one browser tab to potentially snoop on webpages in other tabs, for instance.