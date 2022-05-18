Stories
SpaceX to Launch 5 Iridium Next and 2 GRACE Satellites Today: Tuesday May 22 @ 19:47:58 UTC

Tuesday May 22, @09:09AM
from the off-we-go-into-the-wild-blue-yonder dept.
martyb writes:

Spaceflightnow reports on the next launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket:

Falcon 9 • Iridium Next 51-55 & GRACE Follow-On
Launch time: 1947:58 GMT (3:47:58 p.m. EDT; 12:47:58 p.m. PDT)
Launch site: SLC-4E, Vandenberg Air Force Base, California
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch five satellites for the Iridium next mobile communications fleet and two Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment Follow-On (GRACE Follow-On) satellites for NASA and the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The Falcon 9 rocket will launch with a previously-flown first stage.

As it usually does, SpaceX has a live feed page up on YouTube which also notes:

A backup instantaneous launch opportunity is available on Wednesday, May 23 at 12:42 p.m. PDT, or 19:42 UTC.

[...] SpaceX will not attempt to recover Falcon 9's first stage after launch.

