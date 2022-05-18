Security researchers have found a security flaw in Electron, a software framework that has been used in the past half-decade for building a wealth of popular desktop applications.

Apps built on top of Electron include Microsoft's Skype and Visual Studio Code, GitHub's Atom code editor, the Brave browser, along with official desktop apps for services like Signal, Twitch, Discord, Basecamp, Slack, Ghost, WordPress.com, and many more.

The framework has become very popular among today's software development community because it allows developers to easily port web-based apps coded in HTML, JS, and CSS to run on the desktop. The software framework is a custom API wrapped around the Node.js server-side JavaScript server.