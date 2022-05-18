Stories
Security Flaw Impacts Electron-Based Apps

posted by Fnord666 on Tuesday May 22, @03:17PM   Printer-friendly
MrPlow writes:

Security researchers have found a security flaw in Electron, a software framework that has been used in the past half-decade for building a wealth of popular desktop applications.

Apps built on top of Electron include Microsoft's Skype and Visual Studio Code, GitHub's Atom code editor, the Brave browser, along with official desktop apps for services like Signal, Twitch, Discord, Basecamp, Slack, Ghost, WordPress.com, and many more.

The framework has become very popular among today's software development community because it allows developers to easily port web-based apps coded in HTML, JS, and CSS to run on the desktop. The software framework is a custom API wrapped around the Node.js server-side JavaScript server.

Source: https://www.bleepingcomputer.com/news/security/security-flaw-impacts-electron-based-apps/

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 22, @03:40PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 22, @03:40PM (#682673)

    People will look back on this era, and shake their heads in disbelief at the utterly ramshackle nature of software "engineering" (i.e., asking StackOverflow a question, and then copy-pasting the answer into production code).

    The bell curve needs culling.

