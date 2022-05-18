Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Scientists Find Secret Behind Sweet Sound of Stradivarius Violins

posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 22, @07:49PM   Printer-friendly
from the sounds-good dept.
Science

black6host writes:

I came across this article tonight, and being somewhat interested in music thought others might be interested as well: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/may/21/scientists-find-secret-behind-sweet-sound-of-stradivarius-violins

The violins made by the Italian masters Andrea Amati and Antonio Stradivari are celebrated as the finest ever made, but the secret behind their perfect sound has mystified experts for centuries.

Now scientists in Taiwan believe they have hit on an answer. Using software normally reserved for speech analysis, they found that violins from the two Cremonese luthiers mimic aspects of the human voice, a feature they argue adds to the instruments' exceptional musical quality.

The scientists recorded a professional violinist playing 15 antique instruments at Taiwan's Chimei Museum and compared the acoustic signatures with those from 16 male and female vocalists who were recorded singing English vowel sounds.

The researchers found that the early Italian instruments produced human-like "formants", the harmonic tones that correspond to resonances in the vocal tract. Specifically, the Amati violins produced formants similar to those from bass and baritone singers, while the Stradivari instruments had higher-frequency formants, closer to those of tenors and contraltos.

Original Submission


«  China Takes A Critical First Step Toward Landing On The Far Side Of The Moon
Scientists Find Secret Behind Sweet Sound of Stradivarius Violins | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 22, @08:13PM

    by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 22, @08:13PM (#682779)

    Humans are so self-centered! We think our own vocal characteristics are the height of perfection!!

    But seriously, it is interesting how so many of our experiences are tied to our physical characteristics and evolution. Xenobiologists will have to team up with the social scientists to figure out such things, otherwise a beautiful classical piece playing in the background might be the equivalent of a slap in the face.

(1)