No "3D audio" headphones for you:
A California startup that sought [to] revolutionize audio headphones, promising personalized devices that would produce sound "indistinguishable from reality," has found that raising interest among investors was easier than delivering the goods.
Ossic raised more than $3.2 million in crowdfunding for its Ossic X, which it touted as the "first 3D audio headphones calibrated to you." But after delivering devices to only about 80 investors who'd paid at least $999 to for the "Developer/Innovator" rewards level on Kickstarter, Ossic announced Saturday it had run out of money — leaving the more than 10,000 other backers with nothing but lighter wallets.
"This was obviously not our desired outcome," the company said in a statement. "To fail at the five-yard line is a tragedy. We are extremely sorry that we cannot deliver your product and want you to know that the team has done everything possible including investing our own savings and working without salary to exhaust all possibilities."
Those who paid $199 ("SUPER EARLY BIRD: SAVE $200 (RETAIL $399)") were lucky. Later backers paid $219, $249, or $279.
Don't help crowdfund something unless you can make peace with your "investment" potentially disappearing into the ether.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 22, @09:32PM (1 child)
Doing it "over the Internet" does not make it a new invention.
(Score: 2) by PartTimeZombie on Tuesday May 22, @09:43PM
I "invested" in the PiJuice battery for the Raspberry Pi on Kickstarter, and after three years of cheery updates informing me that despite the latest setback I would definitely get my battery "soon" I finally got it.
It actually is everything they promised and works really well, but the hamfisted way they went about it did leave something of a sour taste.
Now of course the projects page on their website has had this page showing [pi-supply.com] for several weeks. Apparently they are having some "problems" which sounds familiar.
At least I stood to only lose $70 or so. Crowdfunding really is risky.
(Score: 2) by stretch611 on Tuesday May 22, @09:33PM
Not into the ether, but into somebody's pocket who clearly does not deserve it.
And sadly, the only way to get it back in many cases is to put even more money into the pocket of a lawyer and hope that he can get it back before the original pocket finds a way to hide or shelter your "investment."
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Tuesday May 22, @09:36PM
basic truism of crowd funding, is: your money is a donation to a development. You *may* get something in return; you may not.
Thank you for your donation.
(Score: tau, Irrational)