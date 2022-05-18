18/05/22/1655249 story
Microsoft acquires conversational AI startup Semantic Machines
Microsoft today announced that it has acquired Semantic Machines to bolster its conversational AI offerings — like Cortana, the Azure Bot Service, and Microsoft Cognitive Services. Semantic Machines works in areas like speech synthesis, deep learning, and natural language processing.
[...] In addition, Semantic Machines has assembled a cadre of experts in the conversational AI arena, like Larry Gillick, former chief scientist for Siri at Apple, and well-known researchers like UC Berkeley professor Dan Klein and Stanford University professor Percy Liang.
More details here. Also at The Verge.
(Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday May 22, @11:09PM
Facepalms at all the drooling idiots that like this useless spying crap.