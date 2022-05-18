Stories
Microsoft Acquires Semantic Machines

posted by janrinok on Tuesday May 22, @10:54PM   Printer-friendly
from the it-knows-what-you-said dept.
Techonomics

takyon writes:

Microsoft acquires conversational AI startup Semantic Machines

Microsoft today announced that it has acquired Semantic Machines to bolster its conversational AI offerings — like Cortana, the Azure Bot Service, and Microsoft Cognitive Services. Semantic Machines works in areas like speech synthesis, deep learning, and natural language processing.

[...] In addition, Semantic Machines has assembled a cadre of experts in the conversational AI arena, like Larry Gillick, former chief scientist for Siri at Apple, and well-known researchers like UC Berkeley professor Dan Klein and Stanford University professor Percy Liang.

More details here. Also at The Verge.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 2) by SomeGuy on Tuesday May 22, @11:09PM

    by SomeGuy (5632) on Tuesday May 22, @11:09PM (#682844)

    Facepalms at all the drooling idiots that like this useless spying crap.

