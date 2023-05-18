Stories
Comprehensive Perl Archive Network (CPAN) is Shutting Down

posted by chromas on Wednesday May 23, @11:22AM   Printer-friendly
from the perly-gates dept.
Code

fliptop writes:

From the Perl NOC:

It's with sad hearts that we are announcing that search.cpan.org will be retired on the 25th of June 2018.

Graham Barr originally wrote the site nearly 20 years ago -- it first went live in early 1999 -- and it quickly became an invaluable resource for Perl developers around the world.

The ability to search CPAN (Comprehensive Perl Archive Network) and read Perl module documentation online helped spark many developers interest in Perl and helped to build the Perl community.

The site was originally hosted by Washington University in St. Louis on a single Solaris box. For his work on search.cpan.org, Graham won a White Camel award in 2002.

[...] In recent years maintenance has become a burden. Most of the site is running 2005 era Perl code. Luckily, there is now a viable alternative: MetaCPAN.org. The MetaCPAN team has been getting ready for the transition and is nearly ready to take over.

Original Submission


