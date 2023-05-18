from the underground-backflips-would-be-more-impressive dept.
Stickman is Disney's new headless acrobatic robot
The team at Disney Research never fails to deliver fascinating (if not always particularly useful) experiments. Take Stickman. The robot is essentially one long limb, capable of some cool acrobatic maneuvers.
The system, detailed in a new paper from DR titled "Towards a Human Scale Acrobatic Robotic," has two degrees of freedom and a pendulum it uses to launch itself in the air after swinging on a rope. The relatively simple robot tucks and folds, somersaulting in the air before landing on the padding below.
Those aerials are executed courtesy of a built-in laser range finder and six axis inertial measurement unit (a combination gyroscope/accelerometer), which calculate its position in-flight and adjust its positioning accordingly.
Also at IEEE (guest post written by Disney researcher Morgan Pope), The Verge, and Engadget.
Stickman: Towards a Human Scale Acrobatic Robot
Related: UCLA Mathematicians Bring Ocean to Life for Disney's 'Moana'
"Quasistatic Cavity Resonance" Used to Wirelessly Power Devices in a Room
Catching a Real Ball in Virtual Reality
Related Stories
The hit Disney movie "Moana" features stunning visual effects, including the animation of water to such a degree that it becomes a distinct character in the film.
UCLA mathematics professor Joseph Teran, a Walt Disney consultant on animated movies since 2007, is under no illusion that artists want lengthy mathematics lessons, but many of them realize that the success of animated movies often depends on advanced mathematics.
"In general, the animators and artists at the studios want as little to do with mathematics and physics as possible, but the demands for realism in animated movies are so high," Teran said. "Things are going to look fake if you don't at least start with the correct physics and mathematics for many materials, such as water and snow. If the physics and mathematics are not simulated accurately, it will be very glaring that something is wrong with the animation of the material."
Teran and his research team have helped infuse realism into several Disney movies, including "Frozen," where they used science to animate snow scenes. Most recently, they applied their knowledge of math, physics and computer science to enliven the new 3-D computer-animated hit, "Moana," a tale about an adventurous teenage girl who is drawn to the ocean and is inspired to leave the safety of her island on a daring journey to save her people.
-- submitted from IRC
Disney researchers have created a system for wirelessly transmitting power:
Quasistatic Cavity Resonance for Ubiquitous Wireless Power Transfer (open, DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0169045) (DX)
Wireless power delivery has the potential to seamlessly power our electrical devices as easily as data is transmitted through the air. However, existing solutions are limited to near contact distances and do not provide the geometric freedom to enable automatic and un-aided charging. We introduce quasistatic cavity resonance (QSCR), which can enable purpose-built structures, such as cabinets, rooms, and warehouses, to generate quasistatic magnetic fields that safely deliver kilowatts of power to mobile receivers contained nearly anywhere within. A theoretical model of a quasistatic cavity resonator is derived, and field distributions along with power transfer efficiency are validated against measured results. An experimental demonstration shows that a 54 m3 QSCR room can deliver power to small coil receivers in nearly any position with 40% to 95% efficiency. Finally, a detailed safety analysis shows that up to 1900 watts can be transmitted to a coil receiver enabling safe and ubiquitous wireless power.
Also at Disney Research and NBF.
We present a system enabling users to accurately catch a real ball while immersed in a virtual reality environment. We examine three visualizations: rendering a matching virtual ball, the predicted trajectory of the ball, and a target catching point lying on the predicted trajectory. In our demonstration system, we track the projectile motion of a ball as it is being tossed between users. Using Unscented Kalman Filtering, we generate predictive estimates of the ball's motion as it approaches the catcher. The predictive assistance visualizations effectively increases user's senses but can also alter the user's strategy in catching.
Full paper: https://s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/disneyresearch/wp-content/uploads/20170316100633/Catching-a-Real-Ball-in-Virtual-Reality-Paper.pdf (PDF)
-- submitted from IRC
(Score: 2) by Snospar on Wednesday May 23, @05:54PM
...before hitting the ground (like any other stick would).