Chinese telecom giant ZTE said its major operations had "ceased" following last month's US ban on American sales of critical technology to the company.
[...] The Shenzhen, China-based company has been spending an estimated 80 million to 100 million yuan in daily operational expenses, while most of its 75,000 employees sit idle, sources told the news outlet. ZTE had been working to get the denial order overturned and had pegged its hopes on broader bilateral trade talks between the US and China. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump sent a surprising tweet on ZTE that called for the Commerce Department to find "a way to get back into business, fast."
However, the House Appropriations Committee unanimously approved an amendment to a bill that would uphold sanctions against the company, delivering a sharp rebuke to Trump.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Wednesday May 23, @10:21PM (1 child)
Trump said he wanted to shave 200 billion from the trade deficit. Lets shave off this 1.5%.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Wednesday May 23, @10:30PM
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 23, @10:23PM
Since US is doing this to punish ZTE for selling to Iran, and US mideast policy is dictated by Israel, you could call what happened to ZTE's 75,000 employees a holocaust.