For the past several months, the FBI has been claiming that encryption has prevented the agency from accessing around 7,000 mobile devices connected to various crimes.
On Tuesday, the FBI told PCMag that a programming error resulted in a "significant overcounting" of the encrypted devices. "The FBI is currently conducting an in-depth review of how this over-counting previously occurred," the agency said in a statement.
The news was first reported by The Washington Post, which said the correct number is probably between 1,000 and 2,000 devices. One internal estimate from the FBI puts the figure at 1,200, but the agency plans to launch an audit to get the full number, The Post said, citing unnamed sources.
The mistake seriously undercuts one of the FBI's central arguments in the ongoing encryption debate. For years now, the agency has been pushing for what critics call a "backdoor" into smartphone products that'll let federal agents easily unlock mobile devices tied to crimes. Without such access, some investigations may grind to halt, the agency claims.
[...] How did the FBI make the mistake? According to the agency, starting in April 2016, it began using a new "collection methodology" with how it counted the encrypted devices. But only recently did the FBI become aware of flaws in the methodology, it said, without elaborating.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 24, @01:09AM
GG to frojack and anybody else who called BS on those numbers.
Never forget: https://theintercept.com/2014/10/17/draft-two-cases-cited-fbi-dude-dumb-dumb/ [theintercept.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @01:11AM
Mucking up a spreadsheet is not "programming" any more than "1,000 - 2,000" is "7,000". When amateurs work with amateur tools we should not be surprised by amateur results.
(Score: 2) by requerdanos on Thursday May 24, @01:13AM
Law enforcement faces no penalty for lying to you, and your best interests rarely intersect with their goals, if ever. If a law enforcement representative is speaking to you, it is best to assume that he is lying, or at least that he has no special relationship with the truth, and is instead furthering some goal through verbal manipulation.
If the FBI was pulling numbers out of thin air, or making them up as it goes along, pursuant to demanding more power to invade individual liberty and to violate the fourth amendment, no one familiar with the issue should evince any surprise. That's just how our law enforcement system works.
Even if they wanted to look at 7 million encrypted devices, and claimed that they had court orders to do so*, would not be any reason to weaken encryption, and would in fact be a warning call to strengthen it.
-----
* It would later be found that they were lying. That's how they roll.
