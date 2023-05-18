Stories
Turning Entanglement Upside Down

posted by janrinok on Thursday May 24, @02:32AM   Printer-friendly
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

A team of physicists from ICTP-Trieste and IQOQI-Innsbruck has come up with a surprisingly simple idea to investigate quantum entanglement of many particles. Instead of digging deep into the properties of quantum wave functions - which are notoriously hard to experimentally access - they propose to realize physical systems governed by the corresponding entanglement Hamiltonians. By doing so, entanglement properties of the original problem of interest become accessible via well-established tools. This radically new approach could help to improve understanding of quantum matter and open the way to new quantum technologies.

Quantum entanglement forms the heart of the second quantum revolution: it is a key characteristic used to understand forms of quantum matter, and a key resource for present and future quantum technologies.

Physically, entangled particles cannot be described as individual particles with defined states, but only as a single system. Even when the particles are separated by a large distance, changes in one particle also instantaneously affect the other particle(s). The entanglement of individual particles - whether photons, atoms or molecules - is part of everyday life in the laboratory today.

The physicists turn the concept of quantum simulation upside down by no longer simulating a certain physical system in the quantum simulator, but directly simulating its entanglement Hamiltonian operator, whose spectrum of excitations immediately relates to the entanglement spectrum.

"Instead of simulating a specific quantum problem in the laboratory and then trying to measure the entanglement properties, we propose simply turning the tables and directly realizing the corresponding entanglement Hamiltonian, which gives immediate and simple access to entanglement properties, such as the entanglement spectrum" explains Marcello Dalmonte. "Probing this operator in the lab is conceptually and practically as easy as probing conventional many-body spectra, a well-established lab routine." Furthermore, there are hardly any limits to this method with regard to the size of the quantum system.

This could also allow the investigation of entanglement spectra in many-particle systems, which is notoriously challenging to address with classical computers. Dalmonte, Vermersch and Zoller describe the radically new method in a current paper in Nature Physics and demonstrate its concrete realization on a number of experimental platforms, such as atomic systems, trapped ions and also solid-state systems based on superconducting quantum bits.

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1, Offtopic) by Subsentient on Thursday May 24, @02:34AM (2 children)

    by Subsentient (1111) <reversethis-{su. ... a} {tneitnesbus}> on Thursday May 24, @02:34AM (#683376) Homepage Journal

    quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum quantum................................................ QUANTUM. .... q u a n t u m mutnauq Kwaantooom.

    -This article, 2018

    Instead of getting bogged down in the infuriating details, focus on the unquestionably terrible big picture. -The Onion

  • (Score: 2) by black6host on Thursday May 24, @02:49AM

    by black6host (3827) Subscriber Badge on Thursday May 24, @02:49AM (#683385) Journal

    Even when the particles are separated by a large distance, changes in one particle also instantaneously affect the other particle(s). The entanglement of individual particles - whether photons, atoms or molecules - is part of everyday life in the laboratory today

    Here's an article from 2016 that claims entanglement happens, but not at a large distance: https://www.sciencenews.org/blog/context/entanglement-spooky-not-action-distance [sciencenews.org] Did I miss something in the past two years? Probably... I swear I thought this was still up for debate.

