18/05/23/176201 story
posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday May 23, @06:47PM
from the your-computer-is-not-a-fast-PDP-11 dept.
Very interesting article at the IEEE ACM by David Chisnall.
In the wake of the recent Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities, it's worth spending some time looking at root causes. Both of these vulnerabilities involved processors speculatively executing instructions past some kind of access check and allowing the attacker to observe the results via a side channel. The features that led to these vulnerabilities, along with several others, were added to let C programmers continue to believe they were programming in a low-level language, when this hasn't been the case for decades.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 23, @06:57PM (3 children)
C was never a low level language... it abstracts away machine code to facilitate productivity and maintainability. Even then you are making a request to some form of kernel, you are not even performing memory management, you are using or abusing what is provided. The compiler is key here and equally what the framework exposes. The article is convolving a language and where the end program is being deployed... Its easy to say C isn't as low level when it is being used on a modern OS where there is already layers upon layers of abstraction... Can the same be said when you write in C targeting a DSP or a uController? flashing the object onto the built-in flash.
Its all so easy to write a C application when it is being executed on the linux or windows kernel. Try doing it for a limited resource SoC where you do have to load the registers correctly. But saying that I could and have done that in assembler for the target chip LIKEWISE I could do it in python....
I write processors in VHDL and then essentially run mini OPCODE ... sometime I even use python and myHDL to then generate VHDL to synthesis to an Igloo2... A language is just a means to express an algorithm within the constrains of its lexicon, the compiler/synthesizer and the target framework
(Score: 3, Informative) by Snotnose on Wednesday May 23, @07:08PM
C used to be a low level language, now it's not. Not because of the language, but because of the hardware it runs on. Back in the 80s it was routine to compile your C code, figure out the slow parts, look at the assembler, and rewrite the slow part in assembler. Hell, I remember embedding 8086 commands into C that gcc happily (well, grumpily but it would do it) assembled and integrated into my C code.
I still remember the first time I couldn't hand code a routine to run faster than C. It was a fax machine driven by an NSC 320016. I had x milliseconds to read each row of pixels while scanning the document, I couldn't quite do it. Not even in assembly. I don't remember the final fix, be it hardware or software, but I spent a good 6 weeks on that.
The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 23, @07:09PM (1 child)
excuse me dude but this man is in iee and has publiched a paper in it
just cause you did some jquery for ur sisters blog doesnt make u smart
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 23, @07:15PM
Appeal to authority much? Even the smartest of us can be wrong.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Lester on Wednesday May 23, @07:39PM
Yes it was a low level language for PDP11. And it is still a low level language for POSIX.
The author of the article says that many problems of current processors is trying to make C programmers believe that it is a low level language. I'l fix it for him: Many problems of current processors is trying to make C programmers believe that they are running on a real processor not a low level emulator.
That is like saying that Windows is not an operating system because it is able to run on Virtual Machine
C is a low level language running on a simplified processor