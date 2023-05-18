Stories
Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling

posted by cmn32480 on Wednesday May 23, @08:22PM
cafebabe writes:

The popular slacker's cartoon, Rocko's Modern Life, will return for a special. From Wikipedia:

After being in space for around 20 years, Rocko and his friends attempt to conform to an even more modern life in O-Town, where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos [and] touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis

Rocko's Modern Life may also be returning as a series. A friend noted that it would make a very transition to an adult cartoon after its numerous inuendo. Who could forget the milking machine incident?

