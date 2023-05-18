18/05/23/179211 story
from the cartoons-we-used-to-love dept.
The popular slacker's cartoon, Rocko's Modern Life, will return for a special. From Wikipedia:
After being in space for around 20 years, Rocko and his friends attempt to conform to an even more modern life in O-Town, where coffee shops are on every corner, food trucks offer multi-layered tacos [and] touch-screen O-Phones are being upgraded on a near-constant basis
Rocko's Modern Life may also be returning as a series. A friend noted that it would make a very transition to an adult cartoon after its numerous inuendo. Who could forget the milking machine incident?
(1)
takyon on Wednesday May 23, @08:26PM
Ayy lmao.
