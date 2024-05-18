The Breakthrough Listen project discovered what is called a Fast Radio Burst while scanning the skies from Australia as part of the biggest search for extra terrestrial life in the Milky Way and nearby stars.

Breakthrough Listen scientist Danny Price said it was exciting when the burst from billions of light years away was picked up, but it was unlikely aliens were behind it.

[...] It is not the first burst to be detected, with the CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope picking up the first one in 2001.

The bursts last for about a millisecond, and sound like an ambulance driving past when picked up by special receivers.