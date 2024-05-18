18/05/24/0231223 story
posted by martyb on Thursday May 24, @07:20AM
The Breakthrough Listen project discovered what is called a Fast Radio Burst while scanning the skies from Australia as part of the biggest search for extra terrestrial life in the Milky Way and nearby stars.
Breakthrough Listen scientist Danny Price said it was exciting when the burst from billions of light years away was picked up, but it was unlikely aliens were behind it.
[...] It is not the first burst to be detected, with the CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope picking up the first one in 2001.
The bursts last for about a millisecond, and sound like an ambulance driving past when picked up by special receivers.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Thursday May 24, @07:34AM
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Breakthrough_Listen [wikipedia.org]
A fast radio burst is not exactly new, although we have heard the "aliens cause FRBs when they turn on their warp drive" argument.
This just shows that Breakthrough Listen is funding radio astronomy beyond what governments care to, even if they never find the evidence of extraterrestrial communications that they are looking for.
https://www.airspacemag.com/space/new-seti-search-180959126/ [airspacemag.com]
