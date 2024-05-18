Aaron Toponce demonstrates why he thinks that using sha256crypt or sha512crypt on current GNU/Linux operating systems is dangerous, and why he thinks that the developers of GLIBC should move to scrypt or Argon2, or at least bcrypt or PBKDF2. After going into a bit of analysis, he concludes that practically everything else should be avoided, especially md5crypt, sha256crypt, and sha512crypt and many others.

