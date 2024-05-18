from the s/(CC)/U\1-U/g dept.
In an interview just prior to leaving the FCC this month, former Commissioner Mignon Clyburn took aim at the agency where she worked for nearly nine years, saying it has abandoned its mission to safeguard consumers and protect their privacy and speech.
Clyburn, a net neutrality proponent who served as interim FCC chief in 2013, equated the FCC's mission to the Starfleet Prime Directive, saying the agency's top priority is to ensure "affordable, efficient, and effective" access to communications—a directive it has effectively deserted under the new administration, working instead to advance the causes of "last-mile monopolies."
Clyburn spoke to Ars Technica's Jon Brodkin during a phone interview shortly before she left the agency this month.
"I'm an old Trekkie," she said. "I go back to my core, my prime directive of putting consumers first."
Clyburn said that, whereas some of her colleagues shied away from their role as a government regulator, she had embraced it, particularly when it came to internet service providers (ISPs).
"Let's face it," she told Ars, ISPs are "last-mile monopolies."
"In an ideal world, we wouldn't need regulation," Clyburn continued. "We don't live in an ideal world, all markets are not competitive, and when that is the case, that is why agencies like the FCC were constructed. We are here as a substitute for competition."
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Grishnakh on Thursday May 24, @05:23PM (1 child)
Good riddance to this woman and her socialist BS. At least she's correct: ISPs *are* last-mile monopolies, but that's a good thing: that means they can enjoy handsome profits and not have to worry much about any upstart competition threatening them, so that their shareholders can profit hugely, and also so that politicians can enjoy generous campaign contributions in exchange for preventing any regulation of them. The FCC is doing a great job protecting these vital American institutions and their shareholders and executives.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @05:34PM
Besides, even if said monopolies grew out providing a good service, that would still be better than this "government" thing which grew out of the barrels of guns.
A violently imposed monopoly cannot save you from a voluntarily grown monopoly.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @05:32PM (3 children)
Only politicians or their Mignions care to spout that rhetoric, because their own self-interest depends on successfully wooing the votes of the unwashed masses.
Meanwhile, shit needs gettin' done, and so the producers are often too busy even to vote.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Thursday May 24, @05:55PM (2 children)
That would be minions, unless you plan on eating them.
(Score: 2) by DaTrueDave on Thursday May 24, @06:25PM
Woosh...
(Score: 2) by frojack on Thursday May 24, @06:42PM
I liked the GP's spelling.
Even a steak gets more attention from a politician than a voter.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @06:28PM
Of course she is unhappy.
(Score: 1) by Sulla on Thursday May 24, @06:44PM
Given the quality of service that companies like Comcast and CenturyLink provide why don't we just nationalize the internet companies? Taxpayers pay for the infrastructure so why should a private company be able to monopolize the exports of that infrastructure? If Comcast was going out of its way and building into its business model a way to provide fiber or upgraded service then I would say they are value added, but they aren't. Rather than increase their ability to provide service the companies oversell their service and then put harsh data caps in place. F em.
