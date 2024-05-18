from the don't-expect-full-time-wages dept.
For some people, a 40-hour workweek is something to aspire to; for others, it’s still too much time taken up by a job. If you fall into that second category, if you want more time for hobbies, family and friends, or working on your own software projects, you too might dream of working less than full time.
But how do you get there? Almost no one advertises part-time programming jobs–believe me, I’ve me[sic] looked.
The answer: negotiation. I’ve negotiated a shorter workweek a few times myself, and I’ve met other programmers who have done so as well, some with just a few years of experience. And of all the programmers I’ve met who’ve negotiated part-time work, Mike’s record is the most impressive.
Mike has spent pretty much all his career working part-time: he’s been working part-time for more than 15 years. To help you get to a shorter, saner workweek, I sat down to interview Mike about how he does it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @07:14PM (8 children)
Set parameters, find people who can agree with you, and get on with life.
Also, realize how stupid it is to slave away through your youth just so you can spend a little more time as a decaying husk in your twilight; health doesn't get better, folks.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @07:41PM (7 children)
If it's stupid to spend your own youth saving up for medical bills in your own twilight, then it's immoral to expect other people to spend their own youth paying for your own medical bills; in general, then, socialized health care is unethical.
In contrast, of course, risk management by means of voluntary insurance is perfectly moral and therefore perfectly ethical.
(Score: 2) by meustrus on Thursday May 24, @07:44PM (1 child)
Stupid != Immoral != Unethical
If there isn't at least one reference or primary source, it's not +1 Informative. Maybe the underused +1 Interesting?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @07:46PM
The logical development in the AC's comment is quite clear.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Snow on Thursday May 24, @07:44PM (3 children)
Yea! Fuck those poor people, they deserve to die in the gutter alone and uncared for as god intended.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @07:48PM (2 children)
Nowhere does the OP imply that conclusion.
Also, poor people have a very bad people of creating more poor people.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @07:50PM (1 child)
I meant "a very bad habit", not "a very bad people".
This web site very badly needs an "edit" feature.
(Score: 2) by realDonaldTrump on Thursday May 24, @08:03PM
They have that, they call it "preview." Although it causes big problems at certain times. Like when I tried to tweet about the DOD CN>, Counter Narcotics & Global Threats. But it came out as something very different. Sad!!
(Score: 2) by DannyB on Thursday May 24, @08:05PM
You seem to contradict your own point?
With socialized health care, isn't everyone spending, and everyone able to avail themselves of services?
No system is perfect. While considering the various imperfections, socialized medicine seems to be an improvement over private insurance.
Private insurance guarantees that the people who work hard and pay for private insurance ARE INDEED paying for the services of those who don't work or contribute into the system. They just go to the ER for expensive services that the rest of us pay for.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 24, @07:18PM (2 children)
This goes for pretty much every negotiation, everywhere - if you're really willing to walk away from the deal, you have some power. The other great nugget is: never be the first one to speak.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 24, @07:34PM (1 child)
You should always speak first; just aim a hell of a lot higher than reasonable.
(Score: 2) by jimtheowl on Thursday May 24, @08:07PM