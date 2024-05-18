from the I-want-to-drive-in-the-other-lane;-I-want-to-merge-like-humans-do dept.
In the field of self-driving cars, algorithms for controlling lane changes are an important topic of study. But most existing lane-change algorithms have one of two drawbacks: Either they rely on detailed statistical models of the driving environment, which are difficult to assemble and too complex to analyze on the fly; or they're so simple that they can lead to impractically conservative decisions, such as never changing lanes at all.
At the International Conference on Robotics and Automation tomorrow, researchers from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) will present a new lane-change algorithm that splits the difference. It allows for more aggressive lane changes than the simple models do but relies only on immediate information about other vehicles' directions and velocities to make decisions.
[...] One standard way for autonomous vehicles to avoid collisions is to calculate buffer zones around the other vehicles in the environment. The buffer zones describe not only the vehicles' current positions but their likely future positions within some time frame. Planning lane changes then becomes a matter of simply staying out of other vehicles' buffer zones.
[...] With the MIT researchers' system, if the default buffer zones are leading to performance that's far worse than a human driver's, the system will compute new buffer zones on the fly — complete with proof of collision avoidance.
Let me know when someone finds an algorithm that can deal with unknown situations as intuitively as human beings can. Until then...
Source: http://news.mit.edu/2018/driverless-cars-change-lanes-like-human-drivers-0523
(Score: 2) by looorg on Friday May 25, @12:03PM (2 children)
So they want their selfdriving car to cut other people off, honk their horn for no reason and generally behave like an ass in traffic? OK ....
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday May 25, @12:11PM
On the bright side, it won't be worse than it is now.
Actually, it will be better by at least one less driver killed, ain't it?
(grin)
(Score: 2) by MostCynical on Friday May 25, @12:15PM
Weave
Not use indicators
Maybe wave a robot arm, when someone lets it in..
(Score: 2) by Rivenaleem on Friday May 25, @12:33PM (3 children)
Given the massive numbers of people who die in accidents each year you are not setting the bar very high here.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday May 25, @12:44PM
Even with the bar that low, we'll be looking for a long time they'll be able to pass over it.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 25, @12:53PM
Stop resisting! Dead or alive, you're coming with me!
That was easy. Next?
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday May 25, @12:57PM
I googled up "National Motor Vehicle Crash Causation Survey Report to Congress" or similar (I've read it before, its a NHTSA pub) and found the 2008 PDF pretty easily and about 145 deaths per year are from lane changes.
We've been averaging fifty lightning strike deaths per year for a long time, so dying because of lane changes is about three times more likely than lightning strike.
Of course a huge percentage of accidents involve people not driving their car, mere passenger, due to being high, drunk, phone, radio, talking, just generally not paying attention, which is pretty safe and works well thousands of times without issue until someone ends up dead. So an algo that simply issues "sleep(5000);" randomly once in awhile won't do much worse than a human car occupant (can't really call them drivers).
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 25, @12:43PM
If these cars are driverless then how will they blow the horn and give other cars the finger when these driverless cars change lanes?