Uber to Stop Testing Self-Driving Cars in Arizona, Continue Elsewhere

posted by chromas on Thursday May 24, @11:23PM
takyon writes:

Uber ends self-driving operation in Arizona

Uber has shuttered its self-driving testing program in Arizona and laid off close to 300 workers there — most of them test drivers, or "vehicle operators" — two months after one of its autonomous cars killed a pedestrian, the company said on Wednesday. The company had been testing its self-driving technology in the state since 2016, but halted operations in the wake of the March crash. The company's testing was also indefinitely suspended by the Arizona governor's office.

[...] Uber says it still plans to restart its self-driving operations in other locations (like Pittsburgh or San Francisco) once the investigations into the Arizona crash are complete. But in those locations, Uber will "drive in a much more limited way," according to an internal email obtained by ArsTechnica.

  • (Score: 2) by Rosco P. Coltrane on Thursday May 24, @11:30PM (1 child)

    by Rosco P. Coltrane (4757) on Thursday May 24, @11:30PM (#683805)

    Say, downtown NY or Washington...

    • (Score: 2, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 25, @12:09AM

      by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 25, @12:09AM (#683821)

      Arizona, with its miles of straight level nonpacked streets and 356 dry cloudless days out of the year is a horrible place to test.

  • (Score: 2) by MostCynical on Thursday May 24, @11:40PM (1 child)

    by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday May 24, @11:40PM (#683809)

    management (and programmers) screw up, testers get fired.

  • (Score: 2) by caffeine on Thursday May 24, @11:49PM (1 child)

    by caffeine (249) on Thursday May 24, @11:49PM (#683812)
    From the original article

    Uber had previously been testing its cars in San Francisco, but the company was forced to remove the vehicles by the California Department of Motor Vehicles over Uber’s refusal to obtain the required permits.

    • (Score: 3, Insightful) by MostCynical on Thursday May 24, @11:58PM

      by MostCynical (2589) on Thursday May 24, @11:58PM (#683817)

      So some States value rules, some value human life, and some value neither?

  • (Score: 4, Insightful) by Justin Case on Thursday May 24, @11:57PM (5 children)

    by Justin Case (4239) on Thursday May 24, @11:57PM (#683816)

    All the professional software dev projects I ever worked on had a test environment and you don't go live until the serious bugs are discovered and worked out.

    And that's just a crummy web site that doesn't kill people.

    Anyone know why they don't take an ordinary human driven car with the sensors in record mode, then play the recording to the SDC software? Advantage: you can reply the same scenario over and over after software updates to confirm that the fix is actually better, and no new problems have been introduced.

    It is as if the cool kids have forgotten everything learned over the past decades. And at the same time, they unleashed their alpha code on test subjects that did not consent to put their lives at risk.

    This kind of incompetence is unforgivable even when it's just the boss' money on the line. Now that the public has been lined up for shooting practice, I still say criminal charges are mandatory.

    If you don't [know how to, bother to] control your software, it will surely control you. Welcome to digital slavery.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday May 25, @12:19AM

      by c0lo (156) on Friday May 25, @12:19AM (#683823)

      All the professional software dev projects I ever worked on had a test environment and you don't go live until the serious bugs are discovered and worked out.

      And that's just a crummy web site that doesn't kill people.

      The essential difference between the two: a buggy web site will kill profit, a buggy self-driving car will only kill people that aren't its passengers (killing passengers would be the kind of profit-killing bug).

    • (Score: 3, Informative) by suburbanitemediocrity on Friday May 25, @12:25AM (2 children)

      by suburbanitemediocrity (6844) on Friday May 25, @12:25AM (#683825)

      I've spent my career developing safety critical systems (the kind where lots of people die if you screw up) and cannot fathom how this was allowed to occur.

      Other industries with century plus experience are highly regulated. These things are like engineering research projects (which I spent a couple years and published papers on). Where's the reliability safety analysis? For a passenger aircraft, the number is something like 1e-13 fatalities/hour. As much engineering goes into reliability as goes into developing the system.

    • (Score: 2) by c0lo on Friday May 25, @12:31AM

      by c0lo (156) on Friday May 25, @12:31AM (#683828)

      It is as if the cool kids have forgotten everything learned over the past decades. And at the same time, they unleashed their alpha code on test subjects that did not consent to put their lives at risk.

      Oh, pops, when will you learn?
      The old ways are old, we have now Agile supported by DevOps!
      The manta: "Release early, release often, you gonna take care of bugs later and only if someone trips them!"
      Yes, it's unfortunate someone was killed, we'll say a prayer at the spring review (it will be a short one, we must keep ourselves Agile)

