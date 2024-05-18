from the consequences-will-never-be-the-same dept.
New laws will be introduced to tackle the internet's "wild west" that will make Britain the "safest place in the world" to be online, the culture secretary has said.
Social media companies have already taken some positive steps to protect users, but the performance of the industry overall has been mixed, according to Matt Hancock.
The government outlined proposals last year to impose an industry-wide levy on social media firms like Facebook and Twitter to fund measures to tackle online harm. It is understood the move will be subject to a further round of consultation with the sector and charities before any decision is made on pushing ahead.
A new code of practice to tackle bullying, intimidating or humiliating online content and a regular internet safety transparency report to keep tabs on online abuse could be included in new legislation.
Right, show of hands, who thinks we should move our servers to the UK and stop saying mean things to each other?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 25, @05:10AM
Seriously, the UK is off the scale with respect to being a nanny state / police state.
It's beyond sad that people in the UK are ( apparently ) swallowing down all the police state measures without even trying to prevent such things.
I guess that's why they call themselves SUBJECTS instead of CITIZENS.