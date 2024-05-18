The Computer History Museum has release the source code for the Eudora E-mail Client. Back when the other e-mail clients were text-based, Eudora became one of the first popular email utilities to feature a graphical user interface. It was initially created for the Macintosh computers by Steve Dorner in 1988. Some e-mail clients, especially web clients, have taken forever to catch up with Eudora's capabilities. Some pretend clients, like Outlook, may never catch up. Now is the chance. The Eudora source code is available freely for both personal and commercial use, as long as the Eudora trademark is not infringed upon.

