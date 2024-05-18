Stories
RIP Robin "Roblimo" Miller... Wikipedia is 'Down'

posted by martyb on Thursday May 24, @08:20PM   Printer-friendly
from the R.I.P. dept.
Anonymous Coward writes:

The Linux Journal reports

Linux Journal has learned fellow journalist and long-time voice of the Linux community Robin "Roblimo" Miller has passed away. Miller was perhaps best known by the community for his roll as Editor in Chief of Open Source Technology Group, the company that owned Slashdot, SourceForge.net, freshmeat, Linux.com, NewsForge, and ThinkGeek from 2000 to 2008. He went on to write and do video interviews for FOSS Force, penned articles for several publications, and authored three books, The Online Rules of Successful Companies, Point & Click Linux!, and Point & Click OpenOffice.org, all published by Prentice Hall.

See, also: "Roblimo" on Wikipedia[*].

[*] Unfortunately, I just saw a report @ 20180524_202300 UTC that Wikipedia [is] down: No working replica DB server; let's hope they can get things working again, soon. --martyb

[Ed note: The SoylentNews web site runs on a fork of Slashcode, an open-sourced version of the code that ran Slashdot. --martyb]

