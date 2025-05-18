from the rejection-rejected dept.
President Trump's practice of blocking Twitter users who are critical of him from seeing his posts on the social media platform violates the First Amendment, a federal judge in Manhattan ruled on Wednesday.
The ruling came in a case brought by seven Twitter users who had been blocked by the @realDonaldTrump account after they criticized the president.
The plaintiffs, who were joined in the suit by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, claimed that Mr. Trump's Twitter feed is an official government account and that blocking users from following it was a violation of their First Amendment rights.
In her ruling, Federal District Court Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald wrote of the plaintiffs that "the speech in which they seek to engage is protected by the First Amendment" and that Mr. Trump and Dan Scavino, the White House social media director, "exert governmental control over certain aspects of the @realDonaldTrump account."
https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/23/business/media/trump-twitter-block.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes
See also: http://time.com/4808270/sean-spicer-donald-trump-twitter-statements/:
When asked at a press briefing whether Trump's tweets qualify as official statements on behalf of the White House, Spicer said that he "is the President of the United States, so they're considered official statements by the President of the United States."
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday May 25, @03:29PM (3 children)
Premise
So apparently if you're president now you legally have no private life. I mean, pragmatically maybe you didn't already because paparazzi, but yeah.
If Trump's Twatter account is official government announcements, does that mean that he can't leak information on it? Because any leak is designated as on purpose, and official government policy?
Would seem to imply that Trump is going to be held to the things he says on Twitter, which is a bit laughable.

(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday May 25, @03:33PM (2 children)
This is how they handle blocks on Twitter? I would think it would make more sense to do it the other way around, i.e. they can see what you do but *you* can't see anything *they* do. Which would include if Twitter has any private messaging system?

(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday May 25, @03:45PM (1 child)
Both are options, you can mute them in which case you can't see their posts. Or you can block them where they also can't see yours. Muting was found to be acceptable, blocking not, guess which one Trump uses.
(Score: 2) by tangomargarine on Friday May 25, @04:02PM
Ah, okay. I've never really looked at Twitter for any length of time.
lol

(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Friday May 25, @03:32PM (2 children)

(Score: 2) by insanumingenium on Friday May 25, @03:43PM (1 child)
That is the funny part. The court literally suggested that he could mute people instead of blocking them and everyones rights would be respected, he hasn't done so that I have heard. He doesn't have to look at the criticism, he just can't block his critics from seeing his public posts.
(Score: 2) by Subsentient on Friday May 25, @03:50PM
