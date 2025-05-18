Uber had equipped the test vehicle with a developmental self-driving system. The system consisted of

forward- and side-facing cameras, radars, LIDAR, navigation sensors, and a computing and data storage

unit integrated into the vehicle. 1 Uber had also equipped the vehicle with an aftermarket camera system

that was mounted in the windshield and rear window and that provided additional front and rear videos,

along with an inward-facing view of the vehicle operator. In total, 10 camera views were recorded over

the course of the entire trip.

The self-driving system relies on an underlying map that establishes speed limits and permissible lanes

of travel. The system has two distinct control modes: computer control and manual control. The operator

can engage computer control by first enabling, then engaging the system in a sequence similar to

activating cruise control. The operator can transition from computer control to manual control by

providing input to the steering wheel, brake pedal, accelerator pedal, a disengage button, or a disable

button.

The vehicle was factory equipped with several advanced driver assistance functions by Volvo Cars, the

original manufacturer. The systems included a collision avoidance function with automatic emergency

braking, known as City Safety, as well as functions for detecting driver alertness and road sign

information. All these Volvo functions are disabled when the test vehicle is operated in computer control

but are operational when the vehicle is operated in manual control.

According to Uber, the developmental self-driving system relies on an attentive operator to intervene if

the system fails to perform appropriately during testing. In addition, the operator is responsible for

monitoring diagnostic messages that appear on an interface in the center stack of the vehicle dash and

tagging events of interest for subsequent review.

On the night of the crash, the operator departed Uber's garage with the vehicle at 9:14 p.m. to run an

established test route. At the time of the crash, the vehicle was traveling on its second loop of the test

route and had been in computer control since 9:39 p.m. (i.e., for the preceding 19 minutes).

According to data obtained from the self-driving system, the system first registered radar and LIDAR

observations of the pedestrian about 6 seconds before impact, when the vehicle was traveling at 43 mph.

As the vehicle and pedestrian paths converged, the self-driving system software classified the pedestrian

as an unknown object, as a vehicle, and then as a bicycle with varying expectations of future travel path.

At 1.3 seconds before impact, the self-driving system determined that an emergency braking maneuver

was needed to mitigate a collision (see figure 2). 2 According to Uber, emergency braking maneuvers are

not enabled while the vehicle is under computer control, to reduce the potential for erratic vehicle

behavior. The vehicle operator is relied on to intervene and take action. The system is not designed to

alert the operator.