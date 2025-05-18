from the think-different dept.
Monique Sedgwick, Jeffrey MacCormack, and Lance Grigg report via AlterNet
Sentencing practices for youth who engage in non-violent crimes have traditionally adopted a punitive approach--for example, ordering time in a juvenile detention centre. However, research suggests that punitive models have little impact on reducing the chances of reoffending.
In fact, punitive sentencing[PDF] can result in poor social outcomes, low rates of employment, and higher school dropout rates.
Some people suggest a more rehabilitative approach to sentencing is needed. For example, youth could be sentenced to programs that provide opportunities for developing life skills and establishing more positive relationships. This may result in increased levels of self-confidence, reducing the chance of reoffending.[PDF]
Alternate sentencing initiatives focus on fair sentencing practices that are appropriate and support the reintegration of youth back into the community.
Within the Young Offenders Branch of the Alberta government and the [Canadian] province's Assistant Deputy Minister's office, there is a movement towards alternate sentencing for youth involved in non-violent crimes. As a result, Alberta's Ministry of Justice and the faculties of education and health sciences at the University of Lethbridge have teamed up to deliver a unique program as an alternate sentence: Chess for Life.
Chess for Life is a 25-hour chess instruction program lead by longtime chess players Dr. Lance Grigg and assistants Riley Kostek and Josh Markle. Youth learn opening, middle, and end-game strategies while playing the program leaders and each other.
While the youth may not know it, they also are developing skills in reasoning, problem-solving, paying attention, planning, focusing, and decision-making.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Saturday May 26, @03:28AM
Lies! Fake news! Everyone knows the solution to reducing crime is harsh penalties (see past 2000 years for details) and the solution to every problem is hard labor and brute force (see military for details). Unless you inherit a fortune in which case you create jobs by snorting coke and fucking high grade whores.
(Score: 2) by Booga1 on Saturday May 26, @03:54AM
I love chess. It cuts across cultural, social, economic, ethnic, national, political boundaries and more.
I've been in the top five in my school in high school, yet been beaten by a middle school student.
I've been beaten by my old landlord in his 70's.
Winning is fun, but losing is usually more informative and humbling. I can see where this program might actually serve its purpose. I hope it works out well since at the very least it seems to be cheaper than throwing people in a cell.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by anubi on Saturday May 26, @03:59AM
Betcha music lessons would work too.
Being in society with a very limited repertoire of skills is not good news.
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]