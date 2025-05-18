StumbleUpon co-founder, Garrett Camp, has announced that the project is coming to an end 16 and half years after its launch in 2001. Camp is now recommending that StumbleUpon users migrate their accounts over to another of his projects, Mix.com, which he says incorporates the lessons learned from StumbleUpon “to take content discovery to the next level.”

Writing in a Medium post, Camp said:

“After careful consideration, we’ve made the decision to focus fully on building Mix and transition StumbleUpon accounts into Mix.com over the next couple months. We have built Mix to work on every browser and smartphone, to make the transition as smooth as possible. With a few clicks you can register and import your SU favorites, interests and tags — creating Mix Collections that are easily shared with friends.”

If you still use StumbleUpon, you’ve got until the end of next month to migrate your account over to Mix.