Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Apple Will Start Reporting Government Requests to Remove Apps From the App Store

posted by Fnord666 on Sunday May 27, @05:01AM   Printer-friendly
from the transparency++ dept.
Techonomics

MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for SoyCow3941

Apple issued one of its bi-annual transparency reports today, and apart from the usual numbers on account takedown requests, the company issued a statement saying that it'll soon start reporting government requests to take down apps from the App Store. These requests will relate to alleged legal and / or policy provision violations, Apple says.

These numbers will tell us just how often governments are trying to block access to certain apps, and how many of those orders are actually obeyed. Google doesn't yet report these numbers specifically for the Play Store. I'd be interested to know why the requests were filed and what apps were affected, but Apple hasn't said if it'll call apps out by name.

Source: https://www.theverge.com/2018/5/25/17396512/apple-transparency-report-app-takedown-requests

Original Submission


«  Valves for Tiny Particles
Apple Will Start Reporting Government Requests to Remove Apps From the App Store | Log In/Create an Account | Top | 1 comments | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.
(1)

  • (Score: -1, Troll) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 27, @05:08AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 27, @05:08AM (#684762)

    It hurts. It hurts. It hurts. It hurts! She tried to say this, but it came out as in unintelligible scream of agony. But it didn't do anything; the man did not stop. Snap! Another broken bone.

    "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!" the man said, as he shouted in ecstasy. Then, sure enough, it happened; the man orgasmed into the little girl's nubile womb. As he finished, the man moaned in pleasure and a loud crack was heard. It needn't even be said where the sound originated from.

    Satisfied, the man got up and moved on to greener pastures. What was left behind was a rotting object that held no value whatsoever.

(1)