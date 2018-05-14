Fiat Chrysler wanted to use software in its diesel engines that was capable of "cycle detection", meaning it could sense when the vehicle was undergoing emissions evaluations and activate controls to pass tests, Sergio Pasini, the controls and calibration director at supplier VM Motori, wrote in a 2010 email to colleagues. An employee within the automaker's powertrain division had tried to convince him the software, called "t_engine", didn't count as cycle detection.

The automaker's emissions control "will be managed mainly on t_engine which is, no matter what Fiat says, a cycle detection", Pasini wrote in an email, according to a court document that was unsealed on [May 16].

[...] The lawsuit, filed on behalf of consumers as a class action, claims that Fiat Chrysler misled buyers of its Jeep Grand Cherokee sport utility vehicles and Ram 1500 pickups by touting the fuel economy and performance of its EcoDiesel engines while cheating on emissions tests to win regulatory approval.