from the bye-bye-license dept.
The California medical board is threatening to revoke the license of Dr. William Edwin Gray III for selling homeopathic sound files over the Internet that he claims—without evidence or reason—can cure a variety of ailments, including life-threatening infections such as Ebola, SARS, swine flu, malaria, typhoid, and cholera.
If that can cure me of my old age too, I'm all game! Which button must I press?
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 27, @02:44PM
What the fuck should you do to actually get it revoked then? What is the point of having such a license if you can practice any quackery and fraud despite it?