Ad Blocker Ghostery Celebrates GDPR Day by Revealing Hundreds of User Email Addresses

posted by chromas on Sunday May 27, @06:44PM
MrPlow writes:

Submitted via IRC for Fnord666

Ad-blocking tool Ghostery suffered from a pretty impressive, self-inflicted screwup Friday when the privacy-minded company accidentally CCed hundreds of its users in an email, revealing their addresses to all recipients.

Fittingly, the inadvertent data exposure came in the form of an email updating Ghostery users about the company's data collection policies. The ad blocker was sending out the message to affirm its commitment to user privacy as the European Union's digital privacy law, known as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), goes into effect.

The email arrived in inboxes with the subject line "Happy GDPR Day — We've got you covered!" In the body of the email, the company informed users, "We at Ghostery hold ourselves to a high standard when it comes to users' privacy, and have implemented measures to reinforce security and ensure compliance with all aspects of this new legislation."

Source: https://gizmodo.com/ad-blocker-ghostery-celebrates-gdpr-day-by-revealing-hu-1826338313

Original Submission


  • (Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Sunday May 27, @07:00PM (1 child)

    by Ethanol-fueled (2792) Subscriber Badge on Sunday May 27, @07:00PM (#684878) Homepage

    It's an easy mistake to make.

    A mildly-amusing true story. A guy at work's wife had a kid and the announcement was emailed to Bostondynamics_everyone. Then came the congratulations, and everybody who had a nice word to say (there were a lot of them) were all hitting reply-all instead of congratulating just the guy. Email slowed considerably, and finally some angry dude sent a mail like "Stop hitting 'reply-all you idiots!"

    • (Score: 2) by maxwell demon on Sunday May 27, @07:22PM

      by maxwell demon (1608) Subscriber Badge on Sunday May 27, @07:22PM (#684884) Journal

      "Stop hitting 'reply-all you idiots!"

      Wait, they have a special button to only reply to the idiots? :-)

      The Tao of math: The numbers you can count are not the real numbers.
