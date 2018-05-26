Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon and the last surviving member of the Apollo 12 mission, died Saturday in Houston, according to his family and NASA. He was 86.

[...] His first mission to space was in November 1969 as a member of the Apollo 12 crew, the second to land on the moon, it said. He became the fourth man -- and one of only 12 in history -- to walk on the moon.

Bean also commanded the second crewed flight to the first US space station Skylab in July 1973.