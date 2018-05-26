18/05/27/099225 story
Alan Bean, the 4th person to walk on the moon, dies at 86
Alan Bean, the fourth person to walk on the moon and the last surviving member of the Apollo 12 mission, died Saturday in Houston, according to his family and NASA. He was 86.
[...] His first mission to space was in November 1969 as a member of the Apollo 12 crew, the second to land on the moon, it said. He became the fourth man -- and one of only 12 in history -- to walk on the moon.
Bean also commanded the second crewed flight to the first US space station Skylab in July 1973.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 27, @08:27PM (1 child)
By landing men on the Moon and returning them safely to earth, America achieved greatness that will never be matched.
Now let's all sit back and relax at our backyard barbeques and drink beer with the knowledge that America will always be great.
(Score: 2) by takyon on Sunday May 27, @08:50PM
2035: Elon Muskywalker arrives on Mars, fortifying his kingdom on the backs of dead colonists sent a decade earlier.
2045: Singularity happens right on schedule. It turns out that beyond the event horizon was Strong AI + Deep Virtual Reality all along. Americans sink deeper into a coddled stupor.
2o69: Martian Pho🅱os colony nukes America and the rest of Earth from its lower gravity well.
2104: Aliens from Lambda2 Fornacis arrive to wipe out the burgeoning Musk-Bezos Solar Empire.
2525: SoylentNews ceases operations.
