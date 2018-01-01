Stories
"Active Shooter" Game on Steam Sparks Uproar

posted by janrinok on Monday May 28, @02:03AM   Printer-friendly
from the not-happy dept.
takyon writes:

School Shooting Game Angers Steam Users, Developer 'Likely' Changing It

Earlier this week, a game called Active Shooter appeared on Steam. It'd be nothing more than another heap of hacked-together pre-purchased assets—or an "asset flip," as they're known on Steam—if not for its subject matter. It's about mass shootings.

The unreleased game's Steam store page describes it as a "dynamic S.W.A.T. simulator" in which you play as a shooter, a S.W.A.T. team member trying to neutralize them, or a civilian. Its trailer depicts a player running down school halls and through classrooms, indiscriminately murdering teachers until a S.W.A.T. team shows up.

Complaints about the game have been fierce, and yesterday the person behind the game said they'll probably remove the option to play as the mass shooter. Almost as soon as the game's store listing went up, Steam users took to the game's forums to voice their distaste.

The developer will send "press review" copies out on May 30.

The Hill mistakenly claimed that Active Shooter is "created by video game company Valve" (they have since corrected their article).

Recently, Valve made headlines when it demanded that developers remove "pornographic content" from visual novel games. Some developers/publishers have since received apologies and their games are under re-review.

  • (Score: 2) by Snotnose on Monday May 28, @02:15AM

    by Snotnose (1623) on Monday May 28, @02:15AM (#684976)

    I downloaded the free version of that game, it sucked. Don't remember why, but I didn't even finish the free part, even while reveling in the whole Stick It To The Man vibe.

    The journey of a thousand miles may begin with the first step being in a pile of doggie doo.
