[...] Like marine mammals in most places, the whales face a multitude of threats, from entanglement in fishing nets to ingestion of plastic waste.

In Greece there is the added risk of noise pollution from Nato warships conducting underwater sonar drills – exercises blamed for disorienting whales reliant on their own form of sonar to navigate and hunt. Seismic surveys, following the discovery of underwater hydrocarbons, also pose a threat.

But Frantzis says the biggest danger to local cetaceans is the chance of colliding with a ship. He singles out tankers, cargo vessels and cruise liners the waters off the western Peloponnese, an area where whales swarm but one of the busiest routes for shipping.

Last month a nine-metre whale washed up on a beach in Santorini, the latest in a series of strandings. Frantzis now has a large white bone – one of its teeth – on his desk. For sperm whales, death by collision is by far the most painful, he claims, with propellers often leaving the animals torn and gashed.