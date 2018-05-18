Stories
Slash Boxes
Comments

SoylentNews is people

Tuberculosis: Pharmacists Develop New Substance to Counteract Antimicrobial Resistance

posted by janrinok on Monday May 28, @11:38AM   Printer-friendly
from the who-coughed? dept.
Science

Arthur T Knackerbracket has found the following story:

Antimicrobial resistance is on the rise worldwide. This is becoming a problem for infectious diseases like tuberculosis as there are only a few active substances available to combat such diseases. Pharmacists at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) have now found a way to increase the efficacy of a common tuberculosis agent while, at the same time, reducing resistance to it. The research group presents its latest developments in the international journal Molecules.

Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease transmitted by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis and it often affects the respiratory tract. TB is usually treated with antibiotics. "Increasingly, however, bacteria are developing a resistance to common antibiotics," says Professor Andreas Hilgeroth from the Institute of Pharmacy at MLU. If a patient does not respond to the standard treatment, stronger substances are required, which are sometimes accompanied by stronger side-effects. But bacteria can also become resistant to these stronger antibiotics. If a bacterial strain is resistant to several antibiotics, it is termed multi-resistant tuberculosis. In 2016, the World Health Organisation (WHO) recorded 490,000 cases of multi-resistant TB.

To remedy this problem, the researchers from Halle pursued an alternative approach: Instead of developing a new active substance, they sought a way to improve the efficacy of the existing drugs. The tuberculosis bacteria defend themselves against the antibiotics by pumping the substances out of their cell interior before they can take effect. "If this pumping mechanism is blocked, or at least hindered, inside the bacteria, this could improve the efficacy of current drugs," Hilgeroth adds. The pharmacists developed a new chemical compound, combined it with conventional tuberculosis antibiotics and tested the effectiveness. They were able to demonstrate that the compound achieves very good results with the antibiotic isoniazid, and blocks the pumping mechanism in the bacteria. "This improves the effects of the isoniazid," concludes Hilgeroth.

Journal reference: Fabian Lentz, Norbert Reiling, Ana Martins, Joseph Molnár, Andreas Hilgeroth. Discovery of Novel Enhancers of Isoniazid Toxicity in Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Molecules, 2018; 23 (4): 825 DOI: 10.3390/molecules23040825

Original Submission


«  Grenfell Tower Fire: BBC Program "Panorama" Reveals Corporate Criminality
Tuberculosis: Pharmacists Develop New Substance to Counteract Antimicrobial Resistance | Log In/Create an Account | Top | Search Discussion
Display Options Threshold/Breakthrough Reply to Article Mark All as Read Mark All as Unread
The Fine Print: The following comments are owned by whoever posted them. We are not responsible for them in any way.