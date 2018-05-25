The Inquirer reports that Huawei has ended the support for bootloaders on its devices. This greatly reduces the utility and desireability of the phones for developers and others keen on customization. It's for our own good, apparently:

"In order to deliver the best user experience and prevent users from experiencing possible issues that could arise from ROM flashing, including system failure, stuttering, worsened battery performance, and the risk of data being compromised, Huawei will cease providing bootloader unlock codes for devices launched after May 25, 2018," the firm burbled.

See also Android Authority on Huawei will no longer allow bootloader unlocking (Update: Explanation from Huawei).