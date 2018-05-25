18/05/27/153244 story
The Inquirer reports that Huawei has ended the support for bootloaders on its devices. This greatly reduces the utility and desireability of the phones for developers and others keen on customization. It's for our own good, apparently:
"In order to deliver the best user experience and prevent users from experiencing possible issues that could arise from ROM flashing, including system failure, stuttering, worsened battery performance, and the risk of data being compromised, Huawei will cease providing bootloader unlock codes for devices launched after May 25, 2018," the firm burbled.
See also Android Authority on Huawei will no longer allow bootloader unlocking (Update: Explanation from Huawei).
(Score: 2) by VLM on Monday May 28, @01:12PM
Real reason is the embedded spyware and crapware contracts.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Justin Case on Monday May 28, @01:12PM
The end of software freedom is coming, and the masses are cheering.
Most phones are already tightening the screws, but when self driving cars arrive you can expect this to become law. After all we can't have some hacker setting his car to disobey the (ever stricter) law and kill people.
Enjoy the last dribbles of peak tech. It's going to be a long dark night.
If you don't [know how to, bother to] control your software, it will surely control you. Welcome to digital slavery.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by noneof_theabove on Monday May 28, @01:19PM (1 child)
The SCOTUS just upheld and owner of a product [may have been specific to cars, but I think it is anything] to fix, repair without warranty voiding.
It was noting the stickers on products that state "removing this sticker will void the warranty".
But prior posts are also viable based on pee-Resident Cadet Bone Spurs pursuing a fascist / autocracy country by destroying the US of A.
Welcome to the United Corporation and Churches of America [UCCA supersedes USA].
where the real product is the stock and
the true customer is the stockholder.
In god we trust, all others pay foreign loan shark interest.
(Score: 1) by Ethanol-fueled on Monday May 28, @01:40PM
If you would rather live in "civilized" Europe and be raped and stabbed on a daily basis by Islamic savages, just so you can have your steenkin' bootloaders, then have your steenkin' bootloaders.